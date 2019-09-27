Filed Under:Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Missing, Missing Man, Ocean City, Talkers

OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Ocean City Police are looking for a critically missing 55-year-old man.

Thomas Gary Coleman’s car was located in the 100 block of 141st Street without him.

He is 160 lbs, 5’6″ and has grey hair, police said.

If you locate him please notify PFC Jen Smithhart at 410-723-6600.

