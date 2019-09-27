Comments
OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Ocean City Police are looking for a critically missing 55-year-old man.
Thomas Gary Coleman’s car was located in the 100 block of 141st Street without him.
Critically Missing: Thomas Gary Coleman, 55 years old, white male, 160lbs, 5'6", Grey Hair. His vehicle was located in the 100 block of 141st Street.
If you locate him please notify PFC Jen Smithhart at 410-723-6600. pic.twitter.com/EgDjuzr5J8
— Ocean City PD (@OCPDMDInfo) September 27, 2019
He is 160 lbs, 5’6″ and has grey hair, police said.
If you locate him please notify PFC Jen Smithhart at 410-723-6600.
