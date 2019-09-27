WHITE MARSH, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are searching for a car and three burglary suspects that made off with electronics stolen from the business center at the Berkleigh- an apartment complex in Greenleigh Ave at Crossroads.
A woman was dropped off at the apartment building in the 6200 block of Greenleigh Avenue at around 7:10 p.m. on September 16.
She was let into the secured business by another tenant and shortly after she let another suspect- a man- inside.
They took two computers, concealed them in a yellow topped container he is seen carrying in this photo taken by surveillance video.
They were picked up by a driver- another man- in what appears to be a gold Buick with a large dent in the trunk of the car, police said.
If you recognize any of these suspects, if you recognize this vehicle or have seen it driving around in any specific area, contact Baltimore County Police Burglary Unit detectives by calling 410-307-2020. Callers may remain anonymous.
