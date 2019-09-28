Comments
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — A redistricting committee will meet several times in October to look into whether to change school boundaries in the Broadneck Cluster in Anne Arundel County.
The committee, which is made up of parents and community residents, will hold up to five meetings next month as the district weighs its options to best use space.
The first meeting to organize the committee will be held from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday at Broadneck Elementary School.
Subsequent meetings will be held:
- Thursday, October 10 in the cafeteria at Arnold Elementary School
- Tuesday, October 15 in the cafeteria at Cape St. Claire Elementary School
- Tuesday, October 22 in the cafeteria at Windsor Farm Elementary School
- Tuesday, October 29 in the cafeteria at Belvedere Elementary School
All of those meetings are open to the public and begin at 7 p.m. The committee may cancel or add meetings as necessary, the school district said.
The committee is expected to come up with a recommendation in November, with the school board reaching a final decision by April 30.
More information about the redistricting plan is available on the schools’ website.
