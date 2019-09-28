Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Here is a look at your weekend. For Saturday night, with warm and rather humid air in place, and a cool front approaching, we still have a chance of a shower until after midnight.
For the Ravens game Sunday, we will cool down to the low 80’s, with a nice northeast breeze from 5-15 miles per hour. Lower humidity should make for a more comfortable afternoon.
Warmer air returns on Tuesday, after a pleasant Monday.
Real record-breaking heat will hit the region on Wednesday before a nice cool down for the end of the week.
Go Ravens!
-Bob Turk
You must log in to post a comment.