BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. appeared to be choked during a scuffle with Baltimore Ravens defensive back Marlon Humphrey during Sunday’s game.
Beckham and Humphrey were engaged in a block during a run by Browns running back Nick Chubb, and when Chubb went down, the players didn’t let go of each other and then Beckham appeared to strike Humphrey in his face mask, which led to Humphrey pushing Beckham to the ground- choking him, CBS Sports reports.
Referees assessed four personal foul penalties on the play, and the down was replayed. Watch the videos below to see the scuffle between Beckham and Humphrey.
That guy needs to be fined! He is choking @obj are you kidding?!! @Browns way to get the W pic.twitter.com/k7FVpkNo4C
— Angela Kihega (@amkihega) September 29, 2019
“I ran into him after the game and apologized,” Humphrey said, per ESPN’s Jamison Hensley. “It’s not really the brand of football I want to represent. The whistle blowed. It has to be over with.”
Beckham said he didn’t get an apology, per CBS Sports.
“I don’t think he did,” Beckham said about Humphrey apologizing. “But I definitely told the refs he should’ve been ejected. It is what it is. Emotions flare.”
Read more at CBS Sports.
You must log in to post a comment.