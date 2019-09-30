Comments
ROSEDALE, MD. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Fire is investigating reports of a pedestrian struck and a vehicle hitting a house in Rosedale.
The incident reportedly happened in the 1200 block of Berk Ave.
#bcofd MVC VS PED/BIKE//1222 Berk Ave, Golden Ring//reports of pedestrian struck then vehicle hit house. Nothing further at this time. Will update D/T 1706hrs^NT
— Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) September 30, 2019
A woman was taken with minor injuries to be evaluated. BGE is en route.
Baltimore County Fire said there are no further injuries reported.
This story is developing.
