ROSEDALE, MD. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Fire is investigating reports of a pedestrian struck and a vehicle hitting a house in Rosedale.

The incident reportedly happened in the 1200 block of Berk Ave.

A woman was taken with minor injuries to be evaluated. BGE is en route.

Baltimore County Fire said there are no further injuries reported.

This story is developing.

