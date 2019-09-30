BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Orioles may have lost their season finale Sunday night, but center-fielder Stevie Wilkerson may have won the catch of the year.

During the eighth inning of Sunday’s game between the Baltimore Orioles and Boston Red Sox, Wilkerson was seen leaping over the wall into the first row of the stands to rob Red Sox’s Jackie Bradley Jr. of a home run.

“The sun out there during a 3 p.m. game is tough, seeing balls off the bat was very difficult for seven and a half innings, so it’s a tough place to play in the field

“When I was tracking it down I had a beat on it so I knew if I had the space to get to it I’d have a chance to get it but going back on it you never know if you’re going to get beat by the wall or not, but I had a good beat and then just jumped up and grabbed it,” Wilkerson said.

And did he realize the catch was going to go the way it did on the way down?

“Not when I leaped up for it but when I came down I realized I was sitting in a couple of peoples laps,” He said.

Fans and sports media compared him to the popular comic-book character Spiderman for his jumping reflexes.

PUT STEVIE WILKERSON IN THE MARVEL UNIVERSE pic.twitter.com/k7ERc06pmL — Paul Mancano (@PaulMancano) September 29, 2019

-Stevie Wilkerson to the ball… Probably pic.twitter.com/8XCaVq6qRO — S. Flan (@SeanFlannery13) September 29, 2019

The Red Sox did end up walking off with a 5-4 victory over the Orioles, but Wilkerson has just made a late submission for catch of the year.

No disrespect to Aaron Hicks, your catch was amazing and also a game winner. But Stevie Wilkerson gets my vote for catch of the year, my goodness, that was incredible. — Kyle Schmitz (@IAmLegend_23) September 30, 2019

Stevie Wilkerson just made the best catch in Fenway Park history. — Chris Cotillo (@ChrisCotillo) September 29, 2019