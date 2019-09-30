ASSATEAGUE ISLAND, Md. (WJZ) — A horse was struck and killed on Assateague Island early Sunday.
According to Maryland State Park officials, the chesnut mare named Connie’s Girl was standing along a curve in the road on Bayberry Drive in the predawn hours on Sunday. The horse was struck by a park vehicle.
The National Park Service employee was uninjured. The crash is under investigation.
Connie Girl, known as N2BHS-ALQ, was born in April 2018 to Ms. Macky and Yankee. It’s the 34th horse to be hit and killed on the island since 1982. Seventeen other horses were struck with non-fatal injuries.
“As always, the loss of one of our horses saddens park staff. The National Park Service reminds everyone to be alert when driving on Assateague Island, especially at night,” park officials posted.
