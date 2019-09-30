Comments
GREENBELT, Md. (WJZ) — A psychotherapist challenging Maryland’s ban on gay conversion therapy for minors has filed an appeal seeking to reverse a judge’s decision to throw out the case.
GREENBELT, Md. (WJZ) — A psychotherapist challenging Maryland’s ban on gay conversion therapy for minors has filed an appeal seeking to reverse a judge’s decision to throw out the case.
Plaintiff Christopher Doyle and his attorneys are asking the fourth circuit appeals court to review the case, which a federal judge dismissed earlier this month.
RELATED COVERAGE:
- Federal Judge Tosses Lawsuit Challenging Maryland Conversion Therapy Ban
- Maryland Bans ‘Gay Conversion Therapy’ For Minors
Doyle had claimed the ban violates his First Amendment rights to free speech and religious freedom.
Opponents of conversion therapy, a process in which a provider attempts to change a client’s sexual orientation, say the practice has been widely discredited.
Gov. Larry Hogan signed the ban into law in 2018.
You must log in to post a comment.