Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Christopher Doyle, conversion therapy, gay conversion therapy, Local TV, Maryland conversion therapy lawsuit, Talkers


GREENBELT, Md. (WJZ) — A psychotherapist challenging Maryland’s ban on gay conversion therapy for minors has filed an appeal seeking to reverse a judge’s decision to throw out the case.

Plaintiff Christopher Doyle and his attorneys are asking the fourth circuit appeals court to review the case, which a federal judge dismissed earlier this month.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Doyle had claimed the ban violates his First Amendment rights to free speech and religious freedom.

Opponents of conversion therapy, a process in which a provider attempts to change a client’s sexual orientation, say the practice has been widely discredited.

Gov. Larry Hogan signed the ban into law in 2018.

Comments