ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Hundreds of Maryland laws are going into effect Tuesday, from criminal justice reform to election law to the state’s medical cannabis commission.
A large number of bills fall under criminal justice and health.
Senate Bill 707, which passed in the 2018 legislative session but is going into effect Tuesday, bans the sale of bump stocks in Maryland- with penalties for offenses including hate crime threats, solicitation for murder becoming more severe, while gambling is being decriminalized.
House Bill 116 will require jails to screen all inmates for opioid use disorder, while Senate Bill 909 will require healthcare practitioners to obtain consent before performing certain bodily exams on patients who are unconscious or under anesthesia.
Age limits are also being changed. The minimum age for buying tobacco products- including vapes- will raise from 18 to 21-years-old- while the minimum age of detention within the Department of Juvenile Services is being raised from 7 to 12-years-old- with exceptions for violent crimes.
For a full comprehensive list, go to Patch.com.
