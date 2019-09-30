The Baltimore County Police Crash Investigation Team responded to the scene to conduct the crash reconstruction and further the investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash.
MILFORD MILL, MD. (WJZ) — Police are investigating a fatal crash Monday morning involving a Baltimore County Fire Department medic unit.
Medic 18, assigned to the Randallstown Fire Station, was dispatched at 12:16 a.m. to the 1500 block of Ingleside Ave for a medical emergency for a patient with chest pain.
The vehicle was driving on “emergency status,” driving eastbound on Liberty Road when at 12:21 a.m., a Toyota Camry emerged from a parking lot exit and tried to make a left turn onto westbound Liberty Road.
The Toyota and the medic collided, striking the Toyota on the driver’s side and pushing the Toyota into three parked vehicles.
Elmer Everett Creek, 67, of the 3600 block of Marriotts Lane was taken to Northwest Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The parademic and emergency medical technician who were riding in Medic 18 were taken to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma as a precautionary measure.
They were both released this morning.
You must log in to post a comment.