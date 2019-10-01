Comments
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Police K9s will receive bullet and stab protection armor to assist them in their services.
“This gift of protection provided by Vested Interest in K9s, Inc,” the department said in a press release.
Delivery is expected within eight to ten weeks.
Vested Interest is a charity located in East Taunton, MA who serves to provide protective vests and other assistance to law enforcement dogs and related agencies throughout the United States.
The program is open to dogs actively employed with U.S. law enforcement or related agencies who are certified and at least 20 months of age.
Officials said each vest has an average weight of 4 to 5 pounds, a value between $1,744 to $2,283 and a five-year warranty.
For more information or to learn about volunteer opportunities, please call: Vested Interest in K9’s Inc – 508-824-6978
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan
