  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Anne Arundel County, Autopsy, Body Found, decomposing body, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Talkers


GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — Police now believe a decomposing body found in the Woods Edge community Monday morning is a woman.

A postmortem examination is being conducted Tuesday to determine the identity of the woman along with a cause and manner of death.

Police said they believe the body has been in the area for several weeks.

Decomposing Body Found In Anne Arundel County

Around 11:13 a.m. Monday morning, police received about a body found at Elvaton Road and Tall Pine Court.

The Anne Arundel County Police Department is working with neighboring jurisdictions in an attempt to positively identify the remains.

This is a very fluid and active investigation where the Anne Arundel County Police are urging anyone with information to come forward by calling the Anne Arundel County Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731.

If people with information wish to remain anonymous they can also contact the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers.

Comments