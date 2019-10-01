GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — Police now believe a decomposing body found in the Woods Edge community Monday morning is a woman.
A postmortem examination is being conducted Tuesday to determine the identity of the woman along with a cause and manner of death.
Police said they believe the body has been in the area for several weeks.
Decomposing Body Found In Anne Arundel County
Around 11:13 a.m. Monday morning, police received about a body found at Elvaton Road and Tall Pine Court.
The Anne Arundel County Police Department is working with neighboring jurisdictions in an attempt to positively identify the remains.
This is a very fluid and active investigation where the Anne Arundel County Police are urging anyone with information to come forward by calling the Anne Arundel County Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731.
If people with information wish to remain anonymous they can also contact the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers.
You must log in to post a comment.