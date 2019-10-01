BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Catholic Relief Services will host a Helping Hand event to send 50,000 meals to help the people of Burkina Faso in West Africa and help those right here in Maryland.
Organizers said 150 volunteers, along with Orioles Hall of Famer Mike Bordick, will help pack meals, take canned food to the Maryland Food Bank, and will be celebrating the 10,000,000 meal milestone set by the Rise Against Hunger.
Each team must raise $500 to participate and for every 50 cents raised through the challenge, CRS Helping Hands will provide one meal to help families support themselves.
Participants may learn about global hunger, engage in the call to charity and justice, and send all meals and funds to the people of Burkina Faso who suffer from chronic hunger because of droughts and flooding.
The event will be held at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on October 5 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
For more information on preventing hunger, click here.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan
