  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMNCIS
    9:00 PMFBI
    10:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter, Baltimore News, BARCS, dog swim, Dogs, Fall, Local TV, Merritt Clubs, Pets, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It was a hot start to October in Baltimore, but a few four-legged friends didn’t seem to mind.

As area pools close up operation for the season, one opened its gate for dogs to take a dip while raising money for charity.

Dozens of dogs splashed around in the pool at the Merritt Clubs in Federal Hill Tuesday evening as part of a fundraiser for the Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter.

The proceeds from the event went to the shelter to help find homes for dogs in need.

Comments