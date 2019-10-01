Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It was a hot start to October in Baltimore, but a few four-legged friends didn’t seem to mind.
As area pools close up operation for the season, one opened its gate for dogs to take a dip while raising money for charity.
Dozens of dogs splashed around in the pool at the Merritt Clubs in Federal Hill Tuesday evening as part of a fundraiser for the Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter.
The proceeds from the event went to the shelter to help find homes for dogs in need.
