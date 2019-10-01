Comments
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Prince George’s County are looking for a missing 3-month-old baby.
The baby, Ludwig Umanzor-Luna, was last seen Monday. Police said the baby’s mother gave him to an unidentified woman but cannot remember who the woman is or where she left the child.
Umanzor-Luna may be in the Riverdale area.
This is the baby’s mother. We are releasing her picture in hopes that it helps in the search for her son. If you saw her in the past 24 hours, we are asking that you please call us at 301-699-2601 or call 911.
— PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) October 1, 2019
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 301-699-2601 or 911.
