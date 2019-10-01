Filed Under:DC, DC news, Local TV, Ludwig Umanzor-Luna, Missing, Missing Baby, Missing child, Prince George's County, Talkers

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Prince George’s County are looking for a missing 3-month-old baby.

The baby, Ludwig Umanzor-Luna, was last seen Monday. Police said the baby’s mother gave him to an unidentified woman but cannot remember who the woman is or where she left the child.

Ludwig Umanzor-Luna. Courtesy: Prince George’s County Police

Umanzor-Luna may be in the Riverdale area.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 301-699-2601 or 911.

