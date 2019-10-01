Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The company that operates Baltimore’s Royal Farms Arena has merged with a Los Angeles-based venue management company.
SMG and AEG Facilities completed the merger on Tuesday after it was first announced in February. The new company, ASM Global, now has more than 300 venues on five continents, a news release said.
While Baltimore City owns the arena, SMG managed it.
Also in the new company’s portfolio is the MECU Pavillion along the Inner Harbor and Washington, D.C.’s Entertainment and Sports Arena.
