BALTIMORE (WJZ) — You have until December 31 to go to the Newseum before it closes for good.
Before the deadline, you can go and get 15 percent off of tickets and check out one of their most recent exhibits, “Seriously Funny: From the Desk of ‘The Daily Show with Jon Stewart.’”
After more than 11 years and nearly 10 million visitors, we will be closing Dec. 31, 2019, but there is still time to visit.
You’re #OnDeadline to come and visit us for the FINAL time. Get 15% off tickets online! https://t.co/Br1SJmDnnw pic.twitter.com/GSDYCE5AaP
— Newseum (@Newseum) October 1, 2019
The Newseum will be open now until the end of the year for visitors to enjoy the artifacts and exhibits on display.
For information on the Jon Stewart exhibit, click here.
For the full calendar of public events and programs running through December, click here.
For information on where to purchase discounted tickets, click here.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan
