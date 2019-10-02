Filed Under:Baltimore County, Fire, Hampstead, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Pikesville, Talkers, wild fire

HAMPSTEAD, MD. (WJZ) — Crews are working to extinguish a large wild land fire in Baltimore County.

The fire broke out on Grave Run Road and currently 25 acres are on fire, extending into a wooded area.

A tanker strike team and numerous brush trucks are on location to suppress the fire.

Earlier in the afternoon, there was a large field fire in Pikesville, on Old Court Road where almost one acre of corn was one fire.

