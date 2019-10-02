Comments
HAMPSTEAD, MD. (WJZ) — Crews are working to extinguish a large wild land fire in Baltimore County.
The fire broke out on Grave Run Road and currently 25 acres are on fire, extending into a wooded area.
#bcofd Wild Land Fire//19701 Grave Run Rd//approx. 25 acres on fire. Tanker strike team and numerous brush trucks on location. Crews working hard to extinguish fire D/T 1539hrs^NT
— Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) October 2, 2019
A tanker strike team and numerous brush trucks are on location to suppress the fire.
Earlier in the afternoon, there was a large field fire in Pikesville, on Old Court Road where almost one acre of corn was one fire.
You must log in to post a comment.