BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Wednesday is International Walk To School Day, and Baltimore leaders, teachers and children alike were seen walking to Mt. Royal Elementary/Middle School in Bolton Hill.
Baltimore Department of Transportation leaders led students, teachers, parents and community leaders on an educational walk to the school to promote safe pedestrian and bicycle practices.
The walk also gave students safe ways to cross city streets, obey school crossing guards- as well as how to make sure drivers can see you.
“The City of Baltimore is fully committed to ensuring the safety of all our residents, especially our children,” said Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young. “As we move the City of Baltimore into the 21st century, my administration will continue to build on our city’s progress by investing in programs, policies, and transportation infrastructure that supports my top priorities of providing an infrastructure and transportation network that is safe and easy to access by all pedestrians.”
Baltimore has been “walking to school” in this event since it began in 1997.
Baltimore City Councilman Eric Costello said the day highlights the importance of making sure children have a safe route to and from school each day.
The event also focuses on important health issues such as increasing physical activity, reducing traffic congestion for a cleaner environment and building connections between students, parents and the community.
You must log in to post a comment.