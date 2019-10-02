Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As expected and beyond! Several days ago we were looking at a very hot day that would break the existing record of 89 degrees.
Not only was that achieved, but we hit 98 at BWI between noon and 1 p.m. which was the hottest temperature ever recorded in this area in any October since records have been kept since the 1870s!
A cool front will cross the area overnight, and we will be held to the low to mid 70’s tomorrow, and even cooler air will follow through the weekend!
Yes fall is coming back! Bob Turk
