BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Some of the primates at the Maryland Zoo will soon be enjoying a new view of the zoo.
The Colobus Trail will be a tunnel allowing the colobus monkeys to move around the zoo.
The raised mesh and Plexiglas tunnel will be suspended from the ceiling of Chimpanzee Forest, and will connect the colobus and lemur habitats inside the building to the outdoor habitats along Lemur Lane.
The $800,000 project, largely funded by Baltimore County, will allow the Zoo’s three colobus monkeys to have access to outdoor areas.
