BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Commuters over the weekend, if you’re planning on going through the Fort McHenry Tunnel during your route- there will be minimal delays for the Fort McHenry Tunnel 5K Run/Walk this Sunday.
Maryland Department of Transportation Authority officials said the northbound right tube of the Fort McHenry Tunnel will be closed starting Saturday at around 8 p.m., but all northbound traffic will be directed through the northbound left tube.
Less than two weeks remaining to register for the Annual Fort McHenry Tunnel 5K Run/Walk. Details https://t.co/Xe95XWn2uU https://t.co/3crfvHmQtc #tunnelrun #MDHelps pic.twitter.com/iP9aC2BHMZ
— MDTA (@TheMDTA) September 23, 2019
Barriers will be placed to separate the runners from traffic during the event.
The northbound right tube of the Fort McHenry Tunnel, Bore 4, is scheduled to reopen Sunday at noon.
In addition, the ramp from northbound Interstate 95 to Keith Avenue will be closed but the detour will direct motorists to Boston Street to southbound I-95 to Keith Avenue, MDTA officials said.
Motorists are reminded to drive with caution and drive the speed limit.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan
