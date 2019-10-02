Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As fashion retailer Forever 21 heads through bankruptcy proceedings, it’s planning to close 178 stores across the U.S., including five in Maryland.
Stores set to close in Maryland include:
- Towson Town Center: 825 Dulaney Valley Rd., Space #3025, Towson, MD 21204
- Montgomery Mall: 7101 Democracy Blvd, Space 1252, Bethesda, MD 20817
- Tanger Ocean City: 12741 Ocean Gateway, Ocean City, Ocean City, MD 21842
- Ellsworth Place: 8661 Colesville Rd., Silver Spring, MD 20910
- Wheaton Mall: 11160 Veirs Mills Road, Silver Spring, MD 20902
In a letter to customers on the company’s website, Forever 21 said its Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection filing will allow it to restructure and stay in business.
“We do however expect a significant number of (our) stores will remain open and operate as usual, and we do not expect to exit any major markets in the U.S.,” the company said.
