  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    4:30 PMWJZ News @ 4:30PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Bankruptcy, Bethesda, Forever 21, Forever 21 bankruptcy, Local TV, Maryland, Ocean City, Silver Spring, Talkers, Towson

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As fashion retailer Forever 21 heads through bankruptcy proceedings, it’s planning to close 178 stores across the U.S., including five in Maryland.

Stores set to close in Maryland include:

  • Towson Town Center: 825 Dulaney Valley Rd., Space #3025, Towson, MD 21204
  • Montgomery Mall: 7101 Democracy Blvd, Space 1252, Bethesda, MD 20817
  • Tanger Ocean City: 12741 Ocean Gateway, Ocean City, Ocean City, MD 21842
  • Ellsworth Place: 8661 Colesville Rd., Silver Spring, MD 20910
  • Wheaton Mall: 11160 Veirs Mills Road, Silver Spring, MD 20902

In a letter to customers on the company’s website, Forever 21 said its Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection filing will allow it to restructure and stay in business.

“We do however expect a significant number of (our) stores will remain open and operate as usual, and we do not expect to exit any major markets in the U.S.,” the company said.

Comments