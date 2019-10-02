BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A new 115-room hotel will open near Johns Hopkins University in 2021.
The Study at Johns Hopkins will transform the Blackstone Apartments building at 33rd and North Charles streets.
The hotel will feature reconfigured, deluxe rooms and new public spaces as a part of the revitalized Charles Village neighborhood near the main gate of JHU’s Homewood campus.
“Johns Hopkins is in perfect alignment with our selective growth strategy and offers us an amazing opportunity to become an integral part of their culture. I couldn’t think of a more perfect location for our newest property,” said Paul McGowan, President & Founder of Hospitality 3 and Study Hotels. “We are proud to have The Study at Johns Hopkins join our growing family alongside The Study at Yale, The Study at University City, and The Study at the University of Chicago.”
New York-based developer Hospitality 3 is adding to its already growing Study Hotels brand. As with all of their properties, they hope to promote social interaction, reflection and rejuvenation.
“The community surrounding the university’s main campus has needed more hotel space for many years to accommodate visitors from around the world,” says Mitch Bonanno, JHU’s Chief Real Estate Officer. “Study Hotels, which has created beautiful, welcoming spaces at other universities, offered an exciting plan for a hotel that will serve the needs of the university community and add to the vibrancy of the Charles Village Retail District. We are excited to welcome The Study at Johns Hopkins to our campus and neighborhood, as it will be an attractive amenity for our campus, city, and all of those who visit. “
The hotel will also feature 2,500-square feet of conference room space and a restaurant and bar.
Each room will feature a leather reading chair, expansive work desk and large windows so guests can take in the view.
