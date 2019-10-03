



Halloween is just around the corner — and that means enjoying all the fun things about this spooky season, like haunted attractions, pumpkin patches and corn mazes.

Here are some haunted houses and pumpkin patches, you and your family can enjoy this Halloween!

Located at 450 Mott Street in Baltimore, this haunted attraction offers food, drinks and scary festive fun based on Baltimore’s dark past.

The haunted house will be held from October 4 through November 2.

Located at Bridge and Church streets in Spring City, Pennsylvania, Pennhurst Asylum offers food, entertainment and four horrific attractions in an asylum that was abandoned for over 25 years!

The Asylum will be open from September 21 through November 3.

Enjoy haunted hayrides, corn mazes, and attractions with friends and family at Legends Of The Fog!

The haunted house is located at 500 Carsins Run Road in Aberdeen and will be open from October 27 through November 2.

Located at 7875 Eastpoint Mall in Baltimore, Bennett’s Curse offers entertainment and four haunted attractions for friends and family to enjoy.

The haunted house will be open from September 27 through February 15.

Located at 4501 Olney Laytonsville Road in Olney, Maryland, enjoy food, entertainment and five terrifying haunted attractions at the Field Of Screams.

The haunted house will be open from October 27 through November 2.

Located at 99 Stehman Road in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, guests can enjoy haunted hayrides, trails, shows and five mindblowing attractions!

The haunted house will be open from September 20 through November 2.

Located at 4224 Main Street in Lineboro, Maryland, guests can enjoy food, carnival games, bull rides and haunted attractions at Bedlam In The Boro.

The haunted house will be open from October 4 through October 26.

Laurel’s House Of Horror offers food, escape rooms and haunted attractions for family and friends to enjoy.

The haunted house will be open from September 27 through November 2 and is located at 935 Fairlawn Avenue in Laurel.

Located at 5594 Norrisville Road in White Hall, guests can go on hayrides and pick pumpkins at Shaw Orchards.

The farm will be open from September 26 through November 25.

Family and friends can enjoy mazes, hayrides, and pumpkin picking at Rogers Farm, 1818 Greenspring Valley Road, Greenspring Valley, Maryland.

The farm will be open from September 21 through November 3.

Hours of operation are Fridays from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m and Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Located at 6521 Holter Road in Middletown, Maryland, family and friends can enjoy hayrides to the pumpkin patch, corn mazes and a petting zoo.

The farm will be open from September 21 through October 31.

Located at 8302 Ramsburg Road in Thurmont, Maryland, Brookfield Pumpkins offers guests 15 acres to explore for the perfect pumpkin.

The farm will be open from September 28 through October 31. Hours of operation are Monday through Thursday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Located at 3924 Solomons Island Road in Harwood, visitors can enjoy hayrides, corn mazes and even get to pick their own pumpkins.

The farm will be open from September 28 through October 27, Saturdays and Sundays only, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan