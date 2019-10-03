BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — A debate is heating up over air conditioning in Baltimore County Public Schools.

It was so hot Wednesday that hundreds of students in Baltimore County missed classes because their schools still don’t have any air conditioning.

This sparked a heated debate between Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski and Gov. Larry Hogan.

Olszewski announced that the County will provide about $16 million in funding for air conditioning for schools. That funding will be matched with about $13.5 million in state funding.

Olszewski said that’s only for a short-term solution, and called on Gov. Hogan to release $127 million in state construction funding that he said was being withheld.

Gov. Hogan fired back and said that the state already provided $30 million for fixing the air conditioning issues and said Olszewski did not support their school construction plan because he wanted the state to pay for 100 percent of the construction costs.

Hogan said Thursday that Olszewski needs to get on board with the state’s plan.

“I would urge him to get on board with supporting our school construction plans,” Hogan said. “Say thank you for the $30 million and fix the damn air conditioning.”

The County Executive’s office released a statement in response to the governor’s comments, saying, in part:

“The County Executive publicly committed to funding the County’s match in order to get the job done for students, educators, and families.”

