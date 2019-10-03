Comments
COCKEYSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — A 32-year-old Cockeysville man was shot and killed at a Baltimore County shopping center late Wednesday night, police said.
The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. Wednesday at the Cranbrook Shopping Center in Cockeysville.
Officers were called to the area for a report of a disturbance. When they arrived, they found a man inside the Quick Mart Dairy Store with an apparent gunshot wound.
A preliminary investigation found the man, Colby Omar Woodward, was shot in the parking lot and then ran into the store for help, Baltimore County police said.
The shooting is not believed to be random, officials said.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-307-2020 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
You must log in to post a comment.