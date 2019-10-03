  • WJZ 13On Air

ARBUTUS, Md. (WJZ) — A pedestrian was hit by a train Thursday morning, according to Baltimore County Fire officials. It caused delays to the Camden line of the MARC train.

The incident happened near the St. Denis Station. Officials did not release information on the extent of the victims injuries.

As of 5:30 a.m., the Camden Line Train 841 was experiencing a 15-20 minute delay.

This is a developing story. Stay with WJZ for updates.

