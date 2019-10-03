ARBUTUS, Md. (WJZ) — A pedestrian was hit by a train Thursday morning, according to Baltimore County Fire officials. It caused delays to the Camden line of the MARC train.
#MARC Camden line showing slight delays after a person was hit near the St.Denis Station in Relay, #Halethorpe, #BaltimoreCounty. People in area say a freight train was stopped for a long time in area this AM. pic.twitter.com/g9s4mnMrw6
— Mike Schuh WJZ (@MikeWJZ) October 3, 2019
The incident happened near the St. Denis Station. Officials did not release information on the extent of the victims injuries.
MARC Camden Line 841 Delay — Train 841 (0500 dpt Camden) has passed the area of police activity and is currently operating with a 15-20 minute delay. https://t.co/vfDNlXGeu7
— MTA Maryland (@mtamaryland) October 3, 2019
As of 5:30 a.m., the Camden Line Train 841 was experiencing a 15-20 minute delay.
This is a developing story. Stay with WJZ for updates.
