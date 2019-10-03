Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Haven’t gotten a flu shot yet this year? MedStar Health is hoping to make the process quick and easy — so easy, you don’t even have to leave your vehicle.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Haven’t gotten a flu shot yet this year? MedStar Health is hoping to make the process quick and easy — so easy, you don’t even have to leave your vehicle.
The health care provider is holding its 13th-annual drive-thru flu shot clinic from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Harbor Hospital, 2900 South Hanover Street.
Drivers will be able to stop in the Orthopaedic Center parking lot and get a vaccination without leaving their car. Those without cars will also be welcomed.
Adults 18 and older will be able to get the vaccine.
If you can’t make it Saturday, MedStar Health will hold another drive-thru clinic from 8 a.m. to noon on November 3 at the Community College of Baltimore County Essex campus. Anyone six years old or older will be able to get the shot.
For more information, visit MedStar Health’s website.
You must log in to post a comment.