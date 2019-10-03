Comments
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Stop the “snack attacks.” That’s the message from the Naval Academy to fans and alumni ahead of upcoming home football games.
The school posted a message on Facebook saying they’re proud to have such a supportive fan base, but they’re asking fans not to toss candy, food, or drinks to the Brigade.
What began as children giving candy to Midshipmen during the football march over has evolved to some people forcefully throwing stuff.
The school’s request comes ahead of Saturday’s game with the Air Force Falcons.
