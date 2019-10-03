Pierre Gibbons, a firefighter who tried to rescue his neighbor from her burning Patterson Park home Monday night, is now on full life support, a family member posted on Facebook.

Jeremiah Gibbons posted Thursday that Pierre Gibbons is on full life support at Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center.

“Our father Pierre Gibbons is NOW ON FULL LIFE SUPPORT at Bayview intensive care unit. This is not good for his organs being that he has 70% burns to his body because the immune system is needed in so many ways right now. He is getting the best care he has an entire icu team working all the different options on him now. All that we can ask for is a prayers and that you play some Johny Cash for Dad. He needs God and US now more than ever.

He is a fighter”