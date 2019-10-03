Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — What a difference a day makes! A major temperature change in the past 24 hours, as a cool front with easterly cool Atlantic moisture, moved into the region.
From the 90’s to the upper 60’s and low 70’s, but with only a touch of drizzle as well.
Dry and more sunny but breezy weather is on tap Friday, and a cool but sunny Saturday is coming.
On Saturday morning, we will drop into the mid-40’s, which is more than 50 degrees cooler than what we saw on Wednesday! Rare indeed!
Enjoy this fall change! Bob Turk
