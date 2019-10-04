BALTIMORE (WJZ/AP) — Marilyn Mosby, Baltimore state’s attorney, is asking for 790 criminal cases to be tossed after several were linked to city officers convicted in the Gun Trace Task Force scandal.
Mosby said there are also a number of other officers whose cases were compromised.
Eight officers were found to be former members of Baltimore Police’s Gun Trace Task Force who were convicted of racketeering crimes and sentenced to prison.
Mosby’s office has promised to review thousands of arrests it fears have been comprised of those officers’ investigations.
The paper says lawyers will file 200 cases a week with hearings held each afternoon. A judge will consider the request to erase the bad convictions after 30 days.
