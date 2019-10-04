BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police have identified the woman that jumped into the lion exhibit at the Bronx Zoo as 32-year-old Myah Autry.

Police are still trying to locate her and say that she will be charged with criminal trespassing.

Officials at the Maryland Zoo said that this act wasn’t just dangerous for the women, but for other guests and the animal.

“I was so worried that something bad would happen, not only to her, but that it would be something bad that the guest would see and potentially end badly for the animal,” Assistant Curator at the Maryland Zoo Margaret Innes said.

Innes said that they’ve been fortunate not have anyone attempt to enter any of their exhibits, but are prepared if it should happen.

“We do have regular safety drills for all kinds of incidents that could happen here, including someone going in an area they should not be,” Innes said.

Innes said that it’s never okay to cross any barrier at the zoo. If guests drop something into an exhibit, the staff will work to retrieve it. Also, don’t bang on the glass at the viewing areas.

“It’s just like if somebody came to your house and banged on your windows,” Innes said.

Even an animal as innocent as a penguin can be dangerous, according to Innes.

“All the animals are wild animals and are treated as wild animals,” Innes said. “Even something that looks like it might be cute, like a penguin, can hurt somebody.”

The bottom line: follow the rules and enjoy what the zoo has to offer.