BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police in Baltimore are investigating after a deadly shooting in east Baltimore on Friday.

Police responded to the 2500 block of E. Biddle Street around 5:43 p.m. for a shot spotter alert.

When officers arrived, they found 35-year-old Brian Huntley suffering from gunshot wounds to the head. He was taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Homicide detectives are investigating this murder and are asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2100.  Anyone wishing to remain anonymous is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

