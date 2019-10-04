BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Morgan State’s Patuxent Environmental and Aquatic Research Laboratory received $471,000 in research grants toward programs designed to help sustain and maintain the Chesapeake Bay and its bodies of water.
“Grants and other funding that underwrite university-level research at Morgan fuel advancement across numerous industries that has real-world application and impacts our everyday life,” said Willie E. May, Ph.D., vice president for research and economic development at Morgan State University. “The research currently underway at PEARL as well as other research units at Morgan speaks not only to our designation as Maryland’s Preeminent Public Urban Research University but also our commitment to research that extends beyond the lab providing benefits statewide, with an eye toward affecting global communities.”
Morgan State University received grants from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, U.S. Fish and Wildlife, and Maryland Department of Natural Resources Fund Multidisciplinary Programs Spanning Aquaculture, Recreational Boating.
Dr. Liu is the principal investigator on the project, furthering aquatic research to support the Chesapeake Bay.
The two-year project is expected to enhance Maryland’s commercial shellfish industry by breeding new triploid oyster lines around Maryland’s portion of the Chesapeake Bay.
Dr. Knoche and research associate, Kaitlynn Ritchie, generate information using surveys and stakeholder discussions to benefit boaters by enhancing boating infrastructures.
Dr. Knoche adds, “This project is a core component of multiple projects at Morgan State PEARL supported by the DNR Chesapeake and Coastal Services. It contributes to a growing portfolio of projects at the MSU PEARL that provides resource managers with actionable information at the intersection of economics and the environment.”
For more information about Morgan State University, click here.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan
You must log in to post a comment.