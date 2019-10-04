Comments
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 76-year-old man who was last seen Friday morning in Upper Marlboro.
Walter Mapson, Jr., was last seen around 10:45 a.m. in the 10200 block of Central Avenue in Upper Marlboro.
He is six feet tall and 200 pounds with gray and white facial hair. He was wearing a white shirt, khaki pants and brown shoes.
Police said Mapson drives a silver 2016 Hyundai Elantra with Maryland tag 7CG9368.
Anyone who sees him should call police at 301-352-1200 or 911.
