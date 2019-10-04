SYKESVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect involved in a robbery at a Sykesville Walmart back in August.
Police say that on Oct. 2, 2019, the suspect was again seen at the Walmart located at 6400 Ridge Road in Sykesville. However, no robbery occurred.
He was, however, wearing the same style clothing as during an August 9 robbery.
On August 9, 2019, police were called to the Walmart Super Center on Ridge Road around 7:08 a.m. for a report of a robbery that had just occurred.
An initial investigation showed that a black male, with a thin build and graying beard, walked up to a register, reportedly displayed a handgun, and demanded money.
The employee complied, and the suspect exited the store and fled the area. He is believed to have left the area in a dark-colored Chevrolet Impala sedan.
The suspect was last seen wearing a dark blue automotive mechanic uniform, a dark blue baseball hat, and sunglasses.
