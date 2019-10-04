  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMMaury
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Anne Arundel County police, crash, Davidsonville, Local TV, Talkers

DAVIDSONVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Central Avenue is reopened on its westbound side in Anne Arundel County after a crash involving a police vehicle in Davidsonville.

Anne Arundel County Police said the crash involved a civilian car, dump truck and police car.

The crash resulted in a fuel spill as well.

Traffic delays are expected in the area near Route 424, motorists should take an alternate route.

No word on injuries.

Stay with WJZ on this developing story.

Comments