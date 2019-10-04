Comments
DAVIDSONVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Central Avenue is reopened on its westbound side in Anne Arundel County after a crash involving a police vehicle in Davidsonville.
Anne Arundel County Police said the crash involved a civilian car, dump truck and police car.
The crash resulted in a fuel spill as well.
Traffic delays are expected in the area near Route 424, motorists should take an alternate route.
No word on injuries.
