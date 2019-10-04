ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — The Maryland Transportation Authority is warning drivers to expect heavy delays on the Bay Bridge Friday night.
Due to construction, officials said eastbound traffic will be heavy until around 9 p.m. or later.
Expect heavy EB US 50 delays at Bay Bridge PM rush hour. Travel after 9pm IF possible. Weather permitting, in severe backups 2-way will be implemented on WB span (25-35 mph). Commercial trucks, campers & RVs will not be permitted to cross WB span during that time. #BayBridgeWork pic.twitter.com/FlUEwiIRLe
— MDTA (@TheMDTA) October 4, 2019
When backups happen, the westbound span of the bridge will switch to two-way operation and large vehicles will not be allowed to cross.
As of around 2:30 p.m., MDTA reports backups of around four miles and two-way operations in effect.
Cashless tolling is also in effect until 10 p.m.
KEEP MOVING at the Bay Bridge toll plaza. Cashless tolling in effect until 10pm. Only left toll lanes open (lanes 1-6). Motorists will be video tolled at the cash rate ($4 for 2-axle vehicles) if they do not have an E-ZPass transponder. Obey posted speed limits. #BayBridgeWork pic.twitter.com/GExNAPBZBV
— MDTA (@TheMDTA) October 4, 2019
