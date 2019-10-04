Filed Under:Baltimore News, Baltimore Traffic, Bay Bridge, Local TV, Maryland Traffic, Talkers, Traffic

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — The Maryland Transportation Authority is warning drivers to expect heavy delays on the Bay Bridge Friday night.

Due to construction, officials said eastbound traffic will be heavy until around 9 p.m. or later.

When backups happen, the westbound span of the bridge will switch to two-way operation and large vehicles will not be allowed to cross.

As of around 2:30 p.m., MDTA reports backups of around four miles and two-way operations in effect.

Cashless tolling is also in effect until 10 p.m.

