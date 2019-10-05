  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:30 PMCollege Football Auburn @ Florida
    7:00 PMWJZ Saturday News at 7PM
    8:00 PMFBI
    9:00 PMBull
    10:00 PM48 Hours
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore City Police, Baltimore News, Baltimore Police Department, Crime, Local TV, Shooting, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a man was shot in both legs in northwest Baltimore early Saturday morning.

Police were called to the 5200 block of Cuthbert Ave. around 8:05 a.m. for a reported shooting. When officers arrived, they found a 51-year-old man who was suffering from gunshot wounds to both legs.

The victim was taken to an area hospital and is suffering from non-fatal injuries.

The victim said he was walking in the block when a gray Chrysler 200 drove along side him. Someone inside the vehicle pointed a gun at him and shot him before speeding off.

Northwest District shooting detectives are investigating this incident and are asking anyone with information regarding this shooting to call (410) 396-2466 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Comments