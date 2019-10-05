BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a man was shot in both legs in northwest Baltimore early Saturday morning.
Police were called to the 5200 block of Cuthbert Ave. around 8:05 a.m. for a reported shooting. When officers arrived, they found a 51-year-old man who was suffering from gunshot wounds to both legs.
The victim was taken to an area hospital and is suffering from non-fatal injuries.
The victim said he was walking in the block when a gray Chrysler 200 drove along side him. Someone inside the vehicle pointed a gun at him and shot him before speeding off.
Northwest District shooting detectives are investigating this incident and are asking anyone with information regarding this shooting to call (410) 396-2466 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
You must log in to post a comment.