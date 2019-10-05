BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Councilman Ed Reisinger is asking for the police report after a 65-year-old man was attacked outside of the recently-opened Choptank restaurant in Fells Point in September.

Reisinger said he asked for the police report and is calling on Choptank to find out if off-duty police officers were working at the restaurant in a security position.

Michael O’Hara and his wife had just eaten dinner at Choptank when the incident happened. He said that he came out of the restaurant to a man being punched in the back of the head and tried to deescalate the situation.

O’Hara said the suspects turned on his wife who had threatened to call the police. That’s when O’Hara tried to get them away from her and became the target of their violence.

Shaken and covered in bruises, the O’Hara’s tell WJZ they were frustrated with the restaurant because the staff wouldn’t get ice as they waited for the ambulance.

“I pretty much walked into a gentleman being punched in the back of the head,” Ohara said. “I was being kicked and I believe I was unconscious.”

An off-duty law enforcement officer witnessed the incident.

“He was telling them they needed to move on and get off the property,” Baltimore City Law Enforcement Officer Donald Rheubottom said. “I found that to be appalling, given the fact they had just left out of their establishment. There was no civility no compassion no anything on their part,”

Rheubottom said he eventually identified himself to the restaurant and got ice for the couple in an effort to help.

“It was obvious he was being jumped on and pummelled and no one from the establishment did nothing, even after the fact,” Rheubottom said.

In a statement, Reisinger said, in part: