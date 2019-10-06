  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PM60 Minutes
    8:00 PMGod Friended Me
    9:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    10:00 PMMadam Secretary
    10:30 PMWJZ News @11PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Pimlico, Shooting, Shootings, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Officers responded to the intersection of Park Heights Avenue and Belvedere Avenue for a shooting Sunday afternoon.

When they arrived at around 2 p.m., they found a man who had been shot in the upper torso.

Medics transported him to an area hospital where he is in serious condition.

Northwest District shooting detectives are investigating this incident and are asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2466 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Comments