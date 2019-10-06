Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Officers responded to the intersection of Park Heights Avenue and Belvedere Avenue for a shooting Sunday afternoon.
When they arrived at around 2 p.m., they found a man who had been shot in the upper torso.
Medics transported him to an area hospital where he is in serious condition.
Northwest District shooting detectives are investigating this incident and are asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2466 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
