PITTSBURGH, PA (WJZ) — Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph left in the third quarter during Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens after taking a hit to the helmet from Ravens safety Earl Thomas III.

Rudolph had just released a pass to his teammate James Washington when Thomas hit Rudolph in the chin, AP’s Will Graves is reporting.

The quarterback fell to the Heinz Field turf and wasn’t getting back up- laying motionless on the turf.

Thomas was flagged for roughing the passer on the play.

Rudolph was able to get back up and walk off the field- though a backboard and medical team were on the way.

Trainers cut off his face mask and he was left the game.

He was replaced by backup Devlin Hodges.

The Ravens are trailing 17-20.

