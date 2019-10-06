PITTSBURGH, PA (WJZ) — Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph left in the third quarter during Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens after taking a hit to the helmet from Ravens safety Earl Thomas III.
Rudolph had just released a pass to his teammate James Washington when Thomas hit Rudolph in the chin, AP’s Will Graves is reporting.
So a drive that began with Mason Rudolph's life flashing before all of our eyes ended with the guy that was brought in as a "camp arm" under center, a defensive tackle at fullback and James Conner not even following his lead block into the end zone.
Ok then
— Will Graves (@WillGravesAP) October 6, 2019
The quarterback fell to the Heinz Field turf and wasn’t getting back up- laying motionless on the turf.
Thomas was flagged for roughing the passer on the play.
Rudolph was able to get back up and walk off the field- though a backboard and medical team were on the way.
Trainers cut off his face mask and he was left the game.
He was replaced by backup Devlin Hodges.
The Ravens are trailing 17-20.
You must log in to post a comment.