Around 2 a.m., officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of Doris Avenue and 4th Street in Brooklyn Park for a registration violation.
The suspects, identified as 47-year-old Eugene Thompson and 32-year-old Antoine Scott, are prohibited from possessing guns and ammunition.
The driver and passenger of the vehicle, respectably Thompson and Scott, allegedly gave police false names.
When officers learned their real names it was reported that both suspects had an active warrant for their arrests.
Officers searched the vehicle to find a loaded handgun and crack cocaine. Thompson allegedly admitted that the handgun was his and not Scott’s.
Thompson was charged with possession of a handgun and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
Scott was charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan
You must log in to post a comment.