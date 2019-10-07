BALTIMORE (WJZ) — MD SPCA is celebrating its 150th anniversary with a week of festivities.
“Homecoming Week is the culmination of a yearlong celebration of service recognizing leaders, donors, staff, and volunteers,” explained Executive Director Jim Peirce.
Maryland First Lady Yumi Hogan and Ravens Executive VP and GM Eric DeCosta are the honorary co-chairs for Homecoming Week.
The SPCA is also hosting Tails on the Rails on Oct. 5 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.:
Enjoy a round-trip train ride with your pet to historic Carroll Park, followed by an outdoor happy hour including children’s activities and food trucks at the B&O Railroad Museum. Proceeds benefit the B&O Railroad Museum and the Maryland SPCA.
The Maryland SPCA, located on 3300 Falls Road, will offer a behind-the-scenes tour of their shelter on October 7 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Then on Oct. 10, enjoy a brew with your pet at Union Craft Brewing from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Come visit with Aileen Gabbey. $1 from the sale of every Union Craft beer will go towards the MD SPCA. Food available for purchase through Well Crafted Pizza. Adoptable pets will be on site (weather permitting).
MD SPCA said the tours will include information on the latest trends impacting our work in education, veterinary services, and humane care.
For more information o MD SPCA Homecoming Week, click here.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan
