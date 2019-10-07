BALIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland Lottery and Gaming generated $142,223,137 in gaming revenues for the state’s six casinos during September 2019.
The total represents a $1,557,121 decrease compared to the September 2018 total of $143,780,258.
Maryland’s six privately owned casinos includes: MGM National Harbor in Prince George’s County; Live! Casino & Hotel in Anne Arundel County; Horseshoe Casino Baltimore in Baltimore City; Ocean Downs Casino in Worcester County; Hollywood Casino Perryville in Cecil County; and Rocky Gap Casino Resort in Allegany County.
Two of the six casinos saw year-over-year increases compared to their September 2018 gaming revenue totals:
MGM National Harbor (3,139 slot machines, 204 table games)
$57,716,857 in September 2019, an increase of $3,289,958 (6.0%) from September 2018.
Live! Casino & Hotel (3,697 slot machines, 193 table games)
$47,705,742 in September 2019, a decrease of $2,573,622 (-5.1%) from September 2018.
Horseshoe Casino Baltimore (2,199 slot machines, 145 table games)
$18,564,509 in September 2019, a decrease of $2,095,006 (-10.1%) from September 2018.
Ocean Downs Casino (892 slot machines, 18 table games)
$7,469,037 in September 2019, a decrease of $31,797 (-0.4%) from September 2018.
Hollywood Casino Perryville (822 slot machines, 21 table games)
$5,971,050 in September 2019, a decrease of $295,113 (-4.7%) from September 2018.
Rocky Gap Casino Resort (665 slot machines, 18 table games)
$4,795,941 in September 2019, an increase of $148,459 (3.2%) from September 2018.
Casino gaming revenue contributes $59.2 million to the state, supporting Maryland’s horse racing industry and local communities.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan
You must log in to post a comment.