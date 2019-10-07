ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland’s Comptroller Peter Franchot is among the motorists in the state that are frustrated by the delays caused by the Chesapeake Bay Bridge rehabilitation project.
Franchot said he’ll be sending a letter to Maryland’s Department of Transportation asking that the project be shut down.
“I think we’ve seen enough. The whole point of government is to ensure the safety, security and well-being of the people we serve. Which is precisely what is not occurring now on, near and around the Chesapeake Bay Bridge,” Franchot wrote in a Facebook post.
The right lane of the westbound span of the bay bridge is closed for deck rehabilitation. But the closure has created a traffic nightmare for anyone who commutes over the bridge — causing major delays.
“Commuters can’t get to work on time, kids are missing school and, just last Friday, transit riders bound for the Eastern Shore were literally been stranded in Annapolis,” Franchot added.
Franchot wants MDOT to step back and regroup, engaging in an inclusive, comprehensive planning project which includes stakeholders like commuters, schools, police, fire, rescue, cities and counties.
“It’s my hope that, through some real preparation and planning, we will be able to conduct the necessary repairs to the bridge while using every tool in the kit – including a greater investment in mass transit and the elimination of the Bay Bridge tollbooths – to relieve the burden to Maryland travelers to the greatest extent possible. At this point, we just don’t have a choice,” he added.
Officials have waived tolls on the bridge after major delays.
