BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating two shootings that injured two men on opposite sides of Baltimore late Monday night.

A police officer working in the area of North Baltimore heard gunfire at around 9:52 p.m. and saw a man with a handgun running from the location.

The officer chased the suspect on foot and lost him in the 500 block of Tunbridge Road.

Officers canvassed the area and found a man in the 5400 block of York Road suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Police have not identified him at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department Northern District Shooting detectives, at 410-396-2455.

Shortly before that police were dispatched to the 1500 block of Plum Street to investigate a report of a shooting at around 7:59 p.m.

There they found a man who had been shot in the thigh.

Detectives learned the shooting had happened in the 1600 block of Olmstead Street.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department Southern District Shooting detectives, at 410-396-2499.